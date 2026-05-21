Central Valley Ag President and CEO Nic McCarthy presents a $15,000 donation to Food Bank for the Heartland as part of CVA’s partnership supporting hunger relief efforts during University of Nebraska basketball season. Pictured left to right are Erin Burke, corporate relations officer for Food Bank for the Heartland; Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland; Nic McCarthy; and Kyle Crooks, Voice of the Huskers.

Central Valley Ag Donates Kansas and Nebraska Food Banks

(York, NE) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative is proud to announce a combined $30,000 donation to support hunger relief efforts across Nebraska and Kansas, helping provide thousands of meals to families facing food insecurity throughout the region.

The donations include $15,000 contributions to both the Kansas Food Bank and Nebraska Food Bank. Together, the donation will help provide nutritious meals and resources to individuals and families experiencing hunger in the communities it serves. During the season, fans watched every shot beyond the arc contribute to a greater purpose, turning game-day moments into meaningful community impact

Through partnerships with Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska, CVA sponsored season-long 3-point initiatives during the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Every three-pointer made throughout the season contributed to the cooperative’s commitment to support regional food banks and raise awareness for hunger relief efforts.

“Supporting rural communities goes beyond agriculture for us,” said Owen Baker, SVP of Marketing at CVA. “We’re proud to partner with organizations that work every day to make sure people have access to the meals they need.”

“Programs like this bring people together in a fun and meaningful way,” Baker said. “Every three-pointer represented an opportunity to help a family in need and support food banks doing critical work across Nebraska and Kansas.”

The donations will help both food banks continue providing nutritious meals and essential resources to families throughout their service areas at a time when many households continue to face rising costs.

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Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy.

Media Inquiries: Keri Sanne, Content Coordinator

Keri.Sanne@cvacoop.com