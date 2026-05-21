Central Valley Ag Announces Investment in Daykin Mill Expansion to Support Evolving Protein Production

York, NE – May 13, 2026 — Central Valley Ag (CVA) is pleased to announce a strategic investment in its Daykin, Nebraska feed mill, positioning the cooperative to support the evolving needs of protein production across the region. Construction is expected to be completed in May 2027.

This investment includes expanding pelleting capabilities, additional ingredient storage, improved loadout capacity, and the addition of natural gas service. Together, these enhancements will increase efficiency, improve throughput, and strengthen CVA’s ability to meet growing and changing demand.

“This investment reflects our commitment to growing alongside our customers and the broader protein production industry,” said Doug Rowse, Senior Vice President of Feed at Central Valley Ag. “As production continues to evolve, we’re focused on making strategic improvements that enhance efficiency, expand capacity, and position CVA to capture future opportunities.”

CVA currently supports a range of livestock and poultry producers across its trade territory, delivering consistent, high-quality feed solutions. The Daykin expansion will further strengthen CVA’s capabilities in feed manufacturing, pelleting, and overall operational efficiency.

“This project reinforces CVA’s long-term focus on supporting producers, adapting to market challenges, and investing in infrastructure that enables sustainable growth,” Rowse said.

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Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

Media Inquiries: Keri Sanne, Content Coordinator

Keri.Sanne@cvacoop.com