UNK to Host Loper Men’s and Women’s Basketball Overnight Camp June 8–11

KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host its annual Loper Men’s and Women’s Basketball Overnight Camp June 8–11 at the Health and Sports Center on campus.

The four-day camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 3 through 12 and will provide a comprehensive basketball experience focused on skill development, competition and team play.

Camp instruction will be led by UNK men’s basketball coaches, staff and student-athletes, giving participants the opportunity to learn directly from collegiate-level players and coaches. Mike Trader, former Hastings College head basketball coach, is the hosting camp director.

The overnight camp begins June 8 with registration at 12:30 p.m. and concludes June 11 with an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Daily schedules include skill instruction, drills, competitions and games designed to help campers improve fundamentals while enjoying a high-energy environment.

Participants can choose between overnight and commuter options. Overnight campers will stay on campus for the full experience, while commuter campers attend daily sessions without lodging. The cost is $365 for overnight campers and $303 for commuters.

All sessions will take place in UNK’s recently renovated Health and Sports Center, home of Loper basketball.

Loper Basketball Camps are designed to help young athletes build skills, develop confidence and experience collegiate basketball in a fun and competitive setting.

Registration is open through June 7 and can be completed online at the Loper Camps website.