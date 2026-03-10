FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kelly Brunkhorst

NCB.Info@nebraska.gov

Nebraska Corn Board

402-471-2676

nebraskacorn.gov

Corn Board to Meet on March 17-18, 2026

March 4, 2026

LINCOLN, Nebraska – The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons (N 38th St & Holdrege Street, Lincoln, Nebraska) and on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the Fallbrook State Office building (245 Fallbrook Blvd., Lincoln, Nebraska, hearing room 031) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The board will hear research presentations on March 17 and will conduct regular board business on March 18.

A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to NCB.info@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of one-cent-per-bushel on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to increase the value and sustainability of Nebraska corn through promotion, market development and research.

