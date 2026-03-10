FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 4, 2026

CONTACT: Email – info@toddknobel.org; Tel – (402) 300 1965

Todd Knobel Announces Launch of His US Senate Campaign and the Make America Normal Again Movement

Lincoln, Nebraska – Businessman Todd Knobel today officially announced the kickoff of his 2026 election campaign for U.S. Senate.

With even a majority of Republicans concerned about the direction of our country, it is time for solutions that will get us back on the road to prosperity. In other words, we need to MAKE AMERICA NORMAL AGAIN!

It is time that we get serious about …

Reducing our rising deficits and ballooning national debt by reducing government waste and getting a grip on entitlements;

Addressing our metabolic health crisis, which has given rise to a seven-fold increase in healthcare costs in since 1970 and an associated rise in the cost of Medicaid and Medicare;

Supporting our allies in Europe, Japan and Australia, so that we can take on the China threat together;

Putting a stop to Putin’s murderous campaign in Ukraine by giving them access to tomahawks and other US weapons with costs to be born proportionately by our European partners;

Reining in Big Tech’s power to extract economic profit from the economy thereby making all of us poorer;

Repealing the disastrous Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that has allowed companies like Google and Facebook to avoid liability despite allowing their platforms to be used by scammers to defraud the public.

Along with my candidacy, I am launching the Make America Normal Again movement. There was a time …

When young couples felt secure enough to have a family;

When our nation was healthy;

When we were respected by other nations;

When we were a force for good.

We need to return to those ideals so that we can embrace the bright future that is our destiny.

For more on candidate Knobel’s positions, please go to toddknobel.org or contact his campaign at info@toddknobel.org.