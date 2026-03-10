The Time for Excuses is Over: E15 Must Pass

March 5, 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) and Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) are incredibly frustrated that Congress continues to delay year-round E15. The Rural Domestic Energy Council, which was established to bring an E15 compromise forward, has missed two critical deadlines: an initial report due February 15 and draft legislation due on February 25.

“Farmers have waited long enough,” said NeCGA board president, Michael Dibbern, a farmer from Cairo, Nebraska. “Congress can no longer sideline us. It is time to prioritize the current economic situation in farm country and for consumers and pass legislation for year-round E15. The President stated he would sign year-round E15 once it reaches his desk. Speaker Johnson, get it there.”

Nebraska’s Congressional delegation deserves credit for keeping year-round E15 in the conversation. However, escalating conflict involving Iran is driving higher fuel prices, affecting both growers and consumers.

“The conflict in Iran not only impacts fuel prices for growers, but for consumers filling up as well,” Dibbern added. “Year-round E15 would offer a lower-cost, domestically produced alternative at the pump, providing immediate relief for everyone.”

“As stewards of Nebraska corn checkoff funds, the Nebraska Corn Board is committed to aggressively expanding demand for our producers,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, chairman of NCB and farmer from Giltner, Nebraska. “Year-round E15 is not just an opportunity, it’s a proven, immediate solution. It could dramatically increase corn utilization, strengthens rural economies, delivers real savings to consumers, reduces reliance on foreign oil and bolsters national energy security at a time of global instability, rising prices and negative farm economics.”

The time for excuses is over. Congress must act swiftly to finalize and pass year-round E15 legislation. Farmers, consumers and American energy independence depend on it.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is a grassroots commodity organization that works to advance Nebraska corn farmers through leadership, policy and education. NeCGA has more than 2,400 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 36,000 dues-paying members nationwide.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer investment of a 1-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to increase the value and sustainability of Nebraska corn through promotion, market development and research.