Nebraska Press Association Foundation awards 2026 journalism scholarships

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2026 scholarships, recognizing Nebraska high school students who plan to pursue careers in community-based journalism or agricultural communications.

Founded in 1991, the Nebraska Press Association Foundation awards annual scholarships each year to students studying journalism or ag communications at Nebraska colleges and universities, supporting the next generation of community storytellers and communicators. Each scholarship is valued at $2,000. The top-scoring scholarship recipient receives the Allen J. Beermann Scholarship Award, which was established in 2023 in memory of Linda Beermann.

The 2026 scholarship recipients are:

Paige Nickless , Champion, Neb., Chase County High School (recipient of the Allen J. Beermann Scholarship Award)

, Champion, Neb., Chase County High School (recipient of the Allen J. Beermann Scholarship Award) Karlene Kepler , Mills, Neb., Keya Paha County High School

, Mills, Neb., Keya Paha County High School Arabella Reed , Heartwell, Neb., Minden High School

, Heartwell, Neb., Minden High School Dallas Grunden, Maxwell, Neb., Maywood High School

The scholarship recipients will be honored during the 2026 NPA Foundation Scholarship Luncheon, scheduled for April 18 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Neb.