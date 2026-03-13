Gear Up and Get In The Game — Shop NPA Swag

Ready to show your NPA pride and support a great cause? Step up to the plate and check out the official NPA Swag Shop!

Whether you’re gearing up for convention or just want to bring a little newsroom spirit to your everyday lineup, there’s something for everyone.

Even better? Every purchase supports the NPA Foundation, helping fund scholarships, programs and initiatives that strengthen the future of journalism in Nebraska.

👉 Visit the shop and start browsing: https://npa2026.itemorder.com/shop/home/

You can place orders until midnight on Wednesday, March 25. Orders can be shipped to your home or office, or picked up at the NPA convention in April.