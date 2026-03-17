FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Media Contact: Leslie Fattig

Century House, 1201 Lincoln Mall, Suite 100 Executive Director

Lincoln, NE 68508 C: 402-209-9140

P: 402-435-3535 lfattig@nshsf.org

Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Announces 2026 WanderNebraska Adventure Tours

LINCOLN, Neb. (March 9, 2026) – The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) is excited to announce the 2026 WanderNebraska Adventure Tours, offering travelers the opportunity to explore some of the state’s most fascinating historic sites, hidden gems, and cultural landmarks.

WanderNebraska Adventure Tours provide exciting opportunities for fans of Nebraska History to experience all-inclusive history-focused tours across the state, led by Dr. Sara Crook. Dr. Crook is a retired Professor Emeritus from Peru State College. An avid promoter of Nebraska, its people, and its history, Crook has been involved in numerous organizations including Nebraska State Historical Society, Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, Humanities Nebraska, Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, Nebraska Sesquicentennial Foundation, and the Nebraska Sesquicentennial Commission. Crook co-created a college credit tour program at Peru State College called “Trails and Tales” that ran from 1996 – 2016.

“The 2025 tours were an incredible experience, and I’m excited to build on that momentum with another year of WanderNebraska adventures,” said Dr. Crook. “Each tour is a chance to bring Nebraska’s history to life while connecting people with the communities and places where those stories continue to unfold.”

The 2026 WanderNebraska Adventure Tours include three all-inclusive tours:

Pioneer Prairie: Second Chance April 21 st & 22nd: this 2-day tour is a continuation of the 2025 tour that was cut short by the blizzard in March 2025. Highlighting South Central Nebraska, the tour includes stops at The Plainsmen Museum, Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA), Stark Round Barn, Willa Cather sites, and Stone Hollow Brewery as well as other locations.

& 22nd: this 2-day tour is a continuation of the 2025 tour that was cut short by the blizzard in March 2025. Highlighting South Central Nebraska, the tour includes stops at The Plainsmen Museum, Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA), Stark Round Barn, Willa Cather sites, and Stone Hollow Brewery as well as other locations. Juneteenth Tour June 19th: explore Black History in Omaha with a tour of the Great Plains Black History Museum, the Malcom X Site/Museum, “Green Book” sites, Salem Baptist Church, and lunch at nationally recognized Mama’s Kitchen.

Golf and History Tour July 7th – 10th: this 4-day tour takes visitors from north to south in Central Nebraska with golf at 3 courses, including Prairie Club, historical tours of multiple sites such as Fort Hartsuff Historical Park, Golden Spike Tower, and Robert Henri New Art Gallery, and tastings at some of Nebraska’s finest breweries.

All tours depart from Lincoln, NE.

“We’re proud to once again support WanderNebraska Adventure Tours,” said Leslie Fattig, Executive Director of NSHSF. “These tours give people a unique opportunity to experience Nebraska’s history in a meaningful way, and with Dr. Crook leading the journey, participants gain insights and stories that make each stop truly memorable.”

To learn more about the tours or to purchase tickets, click here.

About Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation raises money in support of the cause of history, including projects of Nebraska State Historical Society, a state agency. The Foundation solicits funds and support from individuals and organizations across the state and beyond, who value Nebraska’s unique heritage and wish to play a personal role in ensuring that Nebraska’s history will be accessible to future generations.

The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Taxpayer ID #47-6000332. www.nshsf.org. Century House. 1201 Lincoln Mall, Suite 100. Lincoln, NE 68508.

For more information, please contact Leslie Fattig, Executive Director at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402-209-9140.

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NSHSF Website: https://www.nshsf.org/

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WanderNebraska Website: https://wandernebraska.com/