Media Contact:

Ashly Richardson

OBI Creative

arichardson@obicreative.com

248-464-0132

LOVB Nebraska Announces Final Name Choices

OMAHA, NEB.,- LOVB Nebraska has announced the final names in the running for the team’s official nickname. Fans across the state will now be able to vote for which name they think fits LOVB Nebraska the best.

The final 12 names fans will be able to vote for are:

· Sandwaves · Emeralds · Governors · Cornadoes · Cranes · Horizon · Meadowlarks/ Larks · Stampede · Legends · Pioneers · Blades · Bobcats

The final 12 names in the running were all submitted by fans, along with the reasoning behind them. Involving fans in the naming process has been important to LOVB Nebraska from the start.

“What’s really exciting about this process is getting to hear directly from our fans,” said Kirsten Bernthal Booth, LOVB Nebraska President of Operations. “Seeing how much of the people and places in our state made its way into the stories behind these names is amazing. This team is for our fans and their voices are helping us create an identity that truly represents us.”

Fans can now vote for which nickname they think LOVB Nebraska should have by going to lovbneb.com/nameyourteam.

###

About LOVB

LOVB launched its pro league in January 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including American Olympic medalists, NCAA champions and international superstars. For more information on LOVB, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, Madison, Minnesota, Nebraska, Salt Lake and San Francisco, please visit www.lovb.com or on social channels like Instagram.