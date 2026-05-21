Items Taking Up Space in Your Home Could Change Someone’s Life Around the World and Around the Corner

Midwest Mission is inviting Nebraska residents to experience the joy of life-changing giving through a special donation collection May 27–29 at Kearney Faith United Methodist Church.

What someone is holding onto for “someday,” another person may desperately need today.

Community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used school supplies, medical equipment, tools, fabric, and fire gear that can create opportunity, restore dignity, and improve quality of life for people facing hardship around the world.

“One small donation can have an extraordinary impact,” said Chantel Corrie, Executive Director of Midwest Mission. “A backpack of school supplies can help a child stay in school. A wheelchair can restore someone’s independence. A donated tool can help someone start a business and provide for their family.”

Corrie shared that during a recent trip to Honduras, Midwest Mission teams learned that one local school delayed opening because students did not have basic school supplies.

“The school director told us that when children simply have pencils, notebooks, and crayons, attendance improves and learning increases,” Corrie said. “The need is overwhelming, and we simply cannot collect enough supplies to meet it. That is why we are now inviting donations of gently used school supplies in addition to new items.”

Needed school supplies include pencils, crayons, notebooks, scissors, colored pencils, rulers, and more. A complete list is available at midwestmission.org/schoolsupplies.

The impact of these donations extends far beyond the classroom.

While visiting Guatemala, Midwest Mission Communications Manager Mallory Webster witnessed a grandmother receive a wheelchair for the first time.

“She rejoiced because she could once again attend church independently and complete everyday tasks without assistance,” Webster shared.

“Simple items can make an extraordinary difference,” said Danille Curtis, Iowa Director for Midwest Mission. “Hand and yard tools can open the door to employment and self-sufficiency. Fabric donations become receiving blankets for newborns, reusable feminine hygiene pads for girls and women, and sewing training materials for community programs throughout Latin America.”

Curtis noted that Midwest Mission volunteers sew both at Midwest Mission locations and from their homes and churches across the region. Sewing patterns and project information are available at midwestmission.org/patterns.

Collection Information

Faith United Methodist Church, Kearney, NE

Donation Dates & Times

Wednesday, May 27 — 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 28 — 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 29 — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Requested Donations (New or Gently Used)

School supplies including pencils, crayons, notebooks, scissors, colored pencils, rulers, and more

Medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and crutches

Hand and yard tools including rakes, shovels, brooms, chainsaws, hammers, saws, screwdrivers, and working power tools

Soccer balls and cleats

New fabric including cotton, flannel, and PUL fabric (minimum one yard)

Fire turnout gear and related equipment

To view the complete donation list, visit midwestmission.org/collect-donate.

Whether someone donates one bag of supplies or organizes a larger community collection, every contribution helps provide hope, dignity, and opportunity to someone in need.

For questions about the collection, contact Midwest Mission’s Iowa location at 515-386-2236