Nebraska Corn Board Interns to Begin Internship Experiences Nationwide

May 20, 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. – Seven undergraduate students will begin their internships sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB). These internships, designed to provide hands-on professional experience, will take students to various locations across the U.S., where they will work with key cooperators in the corn industry.

The 36th class of interns will gain experience with NCB’s cooperator partners, including the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA), Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA), U.S. Grains and BioProducts Council (USGBC) and the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Most interns will complete their internships by the end of the summer, but two students will serve in yearlong positions.

As the interns’ experiences are housed at their respective cooperator partners, they will have the opportunity to be interviewed by Nebraska-based farm broadcaster Susan Littlefield to share their experiences, as well as write articles that will be posted on the Nebraska Corn Board’s website.

“Our internship program has a long-standing tradition of cultivating successful young professionals,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB. “As they gain real-world experiences, we look forward to the contribution they will make in their local communities, the state and nation; both now and in the future.”

The interns will be working on a range of projects, from agriculture broadcasting and event management to policy, communications and industry relations.

The 2026 class of Nebraska Corn Board interns includes:

Alyvia Shultz-Ramer, an agriculture and environmental student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Columbus, Neb., is interning with USMEF in Denver, Co., as their promotion and international relations intern.

Maddie Weber, an agricultural communications student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from St. Charles, MO., is interning with NRRA in Lincoln, Nebraska, as their agricultural broadcasting and digital relations intern.

Aubree Siffring, an agribusiness graduate from Southeast Community College, originally from Rising City, Neb., is interning with NCGA in St. Louis, MO. ,as their communications and investor relations intern.

Jadyn Taylor, a hospitality, restaurant & tourism management major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Ravenna, Neb., is interning with USGBC in Washington, D.C., as their event management intern.

Isaac Stromberg, an agricultural economics major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, from Columbus, Neb., will intern with NCGA in Washington, D.C., as the public policy and analysis intern.

Rachael Dose, an agricultural communication and animal science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, from Arlington, Minn., is serving as the Nebraska Corn communications and event management intern in Lincoln, Neb.

Ansley Gydesen, a journalism and political science student from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Lincoln, Neb., will serve as the research and demand intern at the Nebraska Corn Board in Lincoln, Neb.

These internships allow students to gain real-world experience by fulfilling the duties and missions of their respective organizations, while also gaining valuable insight into possible future careers. To stay updated with interns and their experiences, visit nebraskacorn.gov or follow the Nebraska Corn Board on social media channels.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of a one-cent-per-bushel on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to increase the value and sustainability of Nebraska corn through promotion, market development and research.