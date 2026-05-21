Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard Announces Inaugural “Hive to Harvest Feast” Celebrating Pollinator Week

NEBRASKA CITY, NE, May 18, 2026 – Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Hive to Harvest Feast on Saturday, June 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., as part of a new annual Pollinator Week celebration honoring the vital role bees and pollinators play in agriculture.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to agriculture and education, Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard is committed to creating meaningful experiences that connect the community to the land, local food systems, and conservation efforts. The Hive to Harvest Feast will offer guests an immersive farm-to-table evening centered on Nebraska agriculture, pollinator awareness, and honey straight from the hive.

The event will feature a specially curated dinner catered by Metropolitan Community College, highlighting locally inspired ingredients and seasonal flavors. Guests will also enjoy honey tastings provided by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Bee Lab, sunset hayrack rides through the orchard, and live acoustic music by Christian Binek in a scenic outdoor setting. Be sure to reserve your tickets before Friday, June 5, by clicking the RSVP link in the top banner at Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard.

“Pollinators are a fundamental component of nearly every landscape, horticultural system, agricultural operation, rangeland, and food system. Their ecological role extends far beyond crop production, influencing biodiversity, ecosystem resilience, and the health of natural communities” said Trey Lamkins, UNL Graduate Research Assistant. “Here at Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, we rely on pollinators for fruit production, so we strive to give back by managing landscapes throughout our property with primarily North American native plants. Our pollinator habitat is recognized as a Certified Nebraska Pollinator Habitat and also serves as a Monarch Waystation, reflecting our commitment to creating a meaningful habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.”

Want to learn more about pollinators? Beginning the week of June 15, guests are also invited to experience a series of hands-on workshops and interactive learning opportunities focused on pollinator conservation and the essential role bees and other pollinators play in sustaining our ecosystems. Participants will discover how healthy habitats and thoughtful plant choices support the fruits, flowers, and foods we rely on every day. Additional details can be found on Kimmel’s Events and Facebook pages.

For more information about either event, reservations, or silent auction donations, please contact:

Robyn Williams

Event & Engagement Coordinator

Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard

(402) 873-5293

info@kimmelorchard.org

https://www.kimmelorchard.org/tours-events/events/hive-harvest-feast