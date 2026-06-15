Media Contacts

Bruce Draney

Camp Director, Lincoln Chess Foundation

Phone: 402-312-6335

Email: gambiteer49@yahoo.com

Dmitriiy Khots

Boys Town

Email: dmitriiy.khots@boystown.org

Interviews available upon request.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lincoln Chess Foundation Announces Statewide K-12 Summer Chess Camp Featuring International Grandmaster

OMAHA, Neb. — The Lincoln Chess Foundation will host a five-day summer chess camp for K-12 students July 27–31 at Boys Town National Headquarters in Omaha, bringing together some of Nebraska’s top chess instructors and an internationally recognized Grandmaster for a unique educational experience.

The camp, open to students of all skill levels, will run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boys Town National Headquarters, 14100 Crawford Street. Participants will receive instruction from experienced chess educators, compete in tournaments and exhibitions, and engage with fellow students from across Nebraska.

Highlighting this year’s camp is Grandmaster Viktor Matviishen, a Ukrainian-born chess champion currently based in Texas. Organizers say Matviishen will be the first chess Grandmaster to provide instruction at a Nebraska chess camp in more than two decades.

Founded in 1963, the Lincoln Chess Foundation is the nation’s first nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to the promotion of chess.

“This camp is designed to provide students with high-quality chess instruction while helping them develop critical thinking, patience, strategic planning, and problem-solving skills,” said Bruce Draney, Treasurer of the Lincoln Chess Foundation and organizer of the event.

The camp is being hosted in partnership with Boys Town, which will provide facilities and daily lunches for participants.

“Chess teaches valuable life skills that extend far beyond the game itself,” said Dmitriiy Khots of Boys Town. “We are proud to support an event that encourages learning, healthy competition, and personal growth.”

Students will be placed into instructional groups based on skill level, ranging from beginners to advanced competitors. In addition to Grandmaster Matviishen, instructors include Omaha players Scott Look and Nick Lacroix, along with Lincoln chess educator Tom O’Connor.

Camp registration is open to students who participated in a K-12 educational program during the 2025–26 school year. Early registration is $299 through July 1. After July 1, registration increases to $325. Registration closes July 24.

For more information or to register, visit:

https://www.kingregistration.com/event/LCFSummercamp

About the Lincoln Chess Foundation

Founded in 1963, the Lincoln Chess Foundation is the first nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to promoting the game of chess. The Foundation supports chess education, competition, and outreach opportunities for players of all ages throughout Nebraska.