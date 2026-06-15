FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:



Kelly Brunkhorst

NCB.Info@nebraska.gov

Nebraska Corn Board

402-471-2676

nebraskacorn.gov

Corn Board to Meet on June 18, 2026

June 2, 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Bruning Bank (601 North Webb Road) in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The board will conduct regular board business.

A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to NCB.info@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of one-cent-per-bushel on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to increase the value and sustainability of Nebraska corn through promotion, market development and research.

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