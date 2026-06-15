FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Region II Human Services Expands Access to Behavioral Health Care through Open Access Scheduling

Region II Human Services/Heartland Counseling is making it easier for individuals and families to connect with behavioral health services through its Open Access scheduling model, now available across the agency’s service area.

Open Access removes many of the barriers traditionally associated with seeking behavioral health care. Instead of waiting weeks for a scheduled intake appointment, individuals can meet with a clinician during designated Open Access hours and begin the process of receiving services more quickly.

“One of the most common frustrations people experience when seeking help is being told they have to wait weeks for an appointment,” said Teresa Ward, Agency Director for Region II Human Services. “When someone is ready to reach out for support, we want to respond as quickly as possible. Open Access helps us connect people with care when they need it.”

The Open Access model is designed to improve access to mental health and substance use services for individuals of all ages. During Open Access hours, clients can complete an assessment and work with staff to determine the services that best meet their needs.

Region II Human Services provides a wide range of behavioral health services, including outpatient therapy, medication management, substance use treatment, community support services, crisis response, and specialized programs for children, adults, and families.

Since implementing Open Access, Region II has increased the number of individuals able to begin services and reduced delays in connecting people with care.

“Behavioral health challenges affect every community,” Ward said. “Whether someone is struggling with anxiety, depression, substance use, stress, or another concern, we want people to know that help is available and that reaching out is easier than it has ever been.”

Individuals interested in services can contact their local Heartland Clinic or visit www.r2hs.com for Open Access hours and additional information. Office locations are in North Platte, Lexington, McCook and Ogallala. Services are available both in-person and via telehealth.

Media Contact: Teresa Ward Agency/Clinical Director Region II Human Services 308-529-1276 teresa@r2hs.com www.r2hs.com