Mike Trader’s Mid-America Basketball Camp Announces 2026 Summer Sessions

Mike Trader’s Annual Mid-America Basketball Camp will host eight individual sessions across Nebraska this summer, offering both overnight and commuter options for boys and girls.

Overnight and commuter camps will take place July 6–9 at Doane University in Crete and July 20–23 at Central Community College in Columbus.

In addition, a series of commuter day camps for boys and girls will be held at the following locations:

Sidney High School — June 1–3

Norfolk YMCA — June 15–17

Bennington Middle School — June 22–24

Hastings Middle School — June 29–July 1

Doane University, Crete — July 6-9

Scottsbluff High School — July 13–15

Central Community College, Columbus — July 20-23

Grand Island Central Catholic — July 27–29

The camp is open to students ages 7 through 11th grade.

Mike Trader’s Basketball Camp continues to attract top talent from across the region. More than 155 participants from the 2025 State Basketball Tournament previously attended the camp.

Now in its 39th year, the Mid-America Basketball Camp has become one of the most respected and well-attended camps in the Midwest, with more than 37,000 campers participating over the years.

The camp is widely recognized for its strong emphasis on fundamental skill development, led by outstanding college and high school coaches from across the country. Instruction is combined with team play and competitive contests to create a well-rounded learning experience for all participants.

Camps will be hosted at Doane University, Central Community College, Sidney High School, Norfolk YMCA, Bennington Middle School, Hastings Middle School, Scottsbluff High School, and Grand Island Central Catholic High School.

For more information or to request an application, contact:

Mike Trader

Box 86

York, NE 68467

Phone: 402-960-8011

Email: mtradercamps@outlook.com

Or vis