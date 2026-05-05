Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Launches New WanderNebraska Mobile App and Statewide Trail Trek Collaboration for 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. (April 9, 2026) – The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) is introducing a more connected, interactive way to explore the state with the launch of a new WanderNebraska mobile app and a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Nebraska Game and Parks’ Trail Trek program for 2026. WanderNebraska officially kicks off May 1st and runs through September 30th, featuring 254 sites statewide this year.

The new mobile app, available as a free download on Apple and Android devices, transforms how travelers experience the program. Participants can now easily discover destinations, track visits, and engage with sites across Nebraska as they work towards earning prizes, all from their phone. Complementing the app and updated for 2026, WanderNebraska.com provides a streamlined, user-friendly hub for planning trips, exploring all registered sites, and accessing program details throughout the season.

The enhanced digital experience is paired with continued opportunities for in-person exploration. Travelers can still use the traditional WanderNebraska booklet, available online and at participating sites, while enjoying the added convenience of digital tracking and trip planning. Travelers can request a WanderNebraska booklet at WanderNebraska.com. Beginning in 2026, a $5 fee per booklet (limit of three per order) will help offset postage costs, while free copies will remain available at participating sites.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, NSHSF is partnering with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on the 2026 Your Parks Adventure: Trail Trek program. This collaboration introduces 50 shared sites where participants can experience both Nebraska’s cultural heritage and its natural beauty, combining museum visits with outdoor trail exploration.

“WanderNebraska continues to be a powerful way to connect people with the stories and places that define our state,” said Leslie Fattig, NSHSF Executive Director. “With the addition of our new mobile app and an exciting partnership with Nebraska Game and Parks, we’re making it easier than ever for travelers to explore, learn, and experience Nebraska in meaningful ways.”

At these locations, travelers will find co-branded Trail Trek and WanderNebraska selfie stations and can check in by scanning on-site QR codes through the Trail Trek system, increasing opportunities to win prizes. Visits at these locations must be registered through the Your Parks Adventure system.

“This partnership creates a unique opportunity for Nebraskans and visitors alike to experience both our natural landscapes and cultural history in one journey,” said Bob Hanover of Nebraska Game and Parks. “Trail Trek and WanderNebraska complement each other perfectly, encouraging exploration, activity, and discovery across the state.”

In 2025, WanderNebraska recorded more than 4,500 participant stops and distributed over 10,500 booklets across Nebraska and beyond. This momentum is expected to grow with the program’s new digital features and statewide partnership.

“We’ve introduced a lot of new features this year that make the program more interactive, engaging, and exciting for participants,” said Teresa Breazile, WanderNebraska Program Coordinator. “We love seeing where travelers go and encourage everyone to share their adventures with us along their journey.”

Participation in WanderNebraska remains free, thanks to generous support from the DF Dillon Foundation, the Midwest Community Foundation, and the Nebraska Lottery.

For more information, to download the app, or to begin planning your journey, visit WanderNebraska.com.

About Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation raises money in support of the cause of history, including projects of Nebraska State Historical Society, a state agency. The Foundation solicits funds and support from individuals and organizations across the state and beyond, who value Nebraska’s unique heritage and wish to play a personal role in ensuring that Nebraska’s history will be accessible to future generations.

The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Taxpayer ID #47-6000332. www.nshsf.org. Century House. 1201 Lincoln Mall, Suite 100. Lincoln, NE 68508.

For more information, please contact Leslie Fattig, Executive Director at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402-209-9140.