Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund: Donations Extend Support of Relief Efforts

LINCOLN – Truckers, farmers, and ranchers are helping western Nebraska communities recover from historic wildfires. Today, the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) announces the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipends application deadline has been extended to May 5, 2026, thanks to recent large donations from the Great West Casualty Company Foundation, a long-time NTA member, and the Alabama Trucking Foundation.

The Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund*, overseen by the NTA’s Women’s Council, has rallied more than $30,000 in support for trucking heroes throughout the region, and the effort continues. The Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipend provides a $0.50-per-mile stipend, up to 500 miles per trip, to help offset the high cost of fuel for those transporting relief supplies into affected areas.

“During any crisis, truckers answer the call,” Alabama Trucking Association President and CEO Mark Colson said. “When the Alabama Trucking family heard the calls for support from our friends in Nebraska, the answer was simple: yes. Alabama Truckers support our Foundation for this very reason. Our prayers remain with all those impacted by this disaster.”

“We have seen so many truckers coming in from other states, especially South Dakota,” NTA President and CEO Kent Grisham said. “With the additional large support from Great West Casualty and the Alabama Trucking Association’s Foundation, we are going to be able to make sure that our friends and neighbors get support as well by extending the stipend benefits to them.”

While the response has been tremendous, the need for relief supplies in western Nebraska remains significant. The NTA encourages truckers, farmers, and ranchers who can help to apply for the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipend and join the growing effort.

Grisham said, “The NTA extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed and to the trucking heroes who continue to roll into the disaster areas with the supplies Nebraska families and ranchers need. Whether you can offer a truck, a trailer, a driver, or a financial contribution, every bit of help makes a difference.”

Visit the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s disaster resources page (nda.nebraska.gov/disasterresources) to view the current list of relief needs and register to help. Explore how to qualify and apply for the stipend, or make your tax-deductible donation* to the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund, at bit.ly/trucking-cares.

Donate* today at bit.ly/trucking-cares

*As part of the Nebraska Trucking Foundation, an IRS 501(c)(3) organization, donations to the Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund may be tax-deductible. Please consult your tax advisor.

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The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) is the statewide trade association for commercial trucks and affiliated businesses. NTA delivers the essential knowledge, contacts, services, political representation, and partnerships that help our members continue delivering goods to Nebraska communities and throughout North America