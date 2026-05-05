Nebraska Corn Farmers Investment Continues to Increase with Higher Input Prices for 2026 Growing Season

April 23, 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. – According to the March Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nebraska corn farmers are expected to plant 10.3 million acres of corn in 2026.

If realized, that would represent an economic investment of nearly $3.8 billion into the state’s economy over a two-month period, based on crop budgets from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The 2026 planting season reflects a 26% increase in investment compared with previous years, despite fewer projected acres.

The estimate includes input costs such as seed, fuel and fertilizer, but excludes land, labor and equipment costs.

“We are not immune to the continued pace of high input prices, fertilizer consolidation and the impact of international conflict, all of which are contributing to negative margins for corn farmers,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Even so, farmers remain committed to planting high-quality crops, which requires a significant investment of time, energy and resources.”

Nebraska farmers typically begin planting corn in mid-April and aim to finish by mid-May, weather permitting. Planting timing and pace can significantly affect crop yields, soil health and overall farm productivity.

The latest USDA Crop Progress report, released April 19, shows Nebraska farmers are in the early stages of planting, with 8% of corn planted, compared with the five-year average of 5%.

“As farmers, our role is to produce the highest-quality product to benefit consumers both domestically and internationally,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and a farmer from Giltner, Nebraska. “Given today’s economic challenges and uncertainty, it’s critical that we remain diligent and thoughtful in our decision-making on the farm.”

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer investment of a one-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to increase the value and sustainability of Nebraska corn through promotion, market development and research.

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Photo Caption:

Preparing_Planting_2026.jpg: Corn planting season has begun in Nebraska, and farmers are expected to invest nearly $3.8 billion in the 2026 crop.