Nebraska Corn Growers Association Celebrates Passage of E15 Legislation

May 13, 2026

Lincoln, NE – The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is celebrating the passage of H.R. 1346, the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act today.

“We are one step closer to year-round, nationwide E15, and it has been a long journey to get here,” said NeCGA board president, Michael Dibbern, a farmer from Cairo, Nebraska. “We appreciate Nebraska’s Congressional delegation, especially Rep. Adrian Smith, for championing this legislation and pushing it across the finish line.”

By providing drivers with another option at the pump and corn growers with market security, year-round E15 continues to prove a benefit to both urban and rural communities across the country.

“We implore Senate Leader John Thune to advance this bill to the Senate floor and deliver it to President Trump for signature,” said Dibbern. “Corn growers are ready to claim year-round E15 as a victory for farmers and consumers.”

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is a grassroots commodity organization that works to advance Nebraska corn farmers through leadership, policy and education. NeCGA has more than 2,400 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 36,000 dues-paying members nationwide.