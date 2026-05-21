Todd Knobel Calls on GOP Chairwoman, Mary Jane Truemper, to Resign Immediately as a First Step to Making the Republican Party Normal Again

Lincoln, Nebraska – US Senate candidate Todd Knobel calls on State GOP Chairwoman, Mary Jane Truemper, to resign immediately for her role in the preferential treatment of candidates in contested GOP primaries. In this regard, Mr. Knobel along with other primary candidates has signed the attached Joint Petition.

When asked by Mr. Knobel in a face-to-face meeting with Ms. Truemper why his candidacy was not listed on the Nebraska State GOP website, Ms. Truemper stated that she would only list those candidates who the party thinks will win. At no time did Ms. Truemper ask Mr. Knobel if he would support the party’s nominee, which if asked, he would have answered in the affirmative. Rather, the only question raised during the meeting pertained to campaign funding.

During the same face-to-face meeting, Mr. Knobel asked the current Chairwoman if the party will be doing anything to promote debates where there is a contested GOP primary. In response, Ms. Truemper stated that she did not believe in debates for the sake of debates.

“It is time to ‘Make America Normal Again’, and the resignation of Chairwoman Truemper would be a good place to start to make the Republican Party normal again. For our democracy to thrive, we need civil debate among all candidates, so that the electorate can make informed decisions. To have a GOP Chairwoman who does not understand elementary civics is not acceptable.”