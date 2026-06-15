FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Media Contact: Leslie Fattig

Century House, 1201 Lincoln Mall, Suite 100 Executive Director

Lincoln, NE 68508 C: 402-209-9140

P: 402-435-3535 lfattig@nshsf.org

Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Awards More Than $63,000 in Spring Grants to 38 Organizations Across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (June 10, 2026) – The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) has awarded $63,501 through its 2026 Spring RoamNebraska Impact Grants Program, providing funding to 38 organizations in 33 Nebraska communities working to preserve local history, expand educational opportunities, and strengthen community connections.

The Spring 2026 grant cycle supported a wide range of projects, including technology, display cases, educational events, audio books, and speaker expenses.

This year’s grant recipients include 11 organizations receiving funding through the program for the first time: Friends of the Historic Midwest Theater, Legacy of the Plains (Japanese Hall), Maltman Memorial Library, Nebraska Game and Parks with Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Operations Christmas Card: North Platte PowWow, Pierce County 4-H Council, Roots of Justice, Steinauer Community Heritage House, The House of Afros, Capes and Curls, and York County Historical Association.

A complete list of grant recipients is available at nshsf.org.

“Thank you so much for your generous grant to the Japanese Hall at the Legacy Of The Plains Museum,” said Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, Coordinator of the Japanese Hall and History Project at Legacy of the Plains Museum. “We are so excited to receive these funds and will proceed with the purchase of the shelving our archivist and team have chosen for that area. We are just beginning to design the basement area, but this particular piece will allow us to begin to showcase and lock some of the items that we believe people will be interested in but that we wanted to protect.”

Since launching in 2020, the grant program has become one of the Foundation’s signature initiatives, helping local museums, historical societies, libraries, educational organizations, and community groups bring Nebraska history to life. What began as a single annual funding opportunity has continued to grow, leading to the addition of a second grant cycle in Fall 2024 to meet increasing demand.

To date, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has awarded more than $345,000 in grant funding to organizations across the state.

“These grants support the individuals and organizations who serve as stewards of Nebraska’s stories,” said Leslie Fattig, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. “Whether it’s preserving artifacts, sharing local history with future generations, or creating new opportunities for community engagement, each project helps ensure Nebraska’s history remains accessible, relevant, and inspiring. We are honored to invest in the important work happening in communities across the state.”

The RoamNebraska Grants Program is funded through donor support and reflects NSHSF’s commitment to preserving and promoting Nebraska history in all 93 counties.

To learn more about the RoamNebraska Grants Program or make a donation, visit www.nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program.

About the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation

Now in its 84th year, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation raises money in support of the cause of history, including projects of the Nebraska State Historical Society, a state agency. The Foundation solicits funds and support from individuals and organizations across the state and beyond, who value Nebraska’s unique heritage and who wish to play a personal role in ensuring that Nebraska’s history will be accessible to future generations.

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