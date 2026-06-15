Nebraska’s Top Professional Drivers Gather For The 2026 Nebraska Truck Driving Championships

For Immediate Release Contact: Kent Grisham

June 8, 2026 (402) 650-3859

GRAND ISLAND – Fans cheered on Nebraska’s best professional truck drivers at the 2026 Nebraska Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) over the weekend. The drivers represented every type and size of trucking company, ranging from competitors with decades of experience at NTDC to brand-new “rookies.” All in all, 10 truck classifications navigated difficult driving challenges, with the winning drivers literally inching out their closest competitors.

The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) organized the June 5-6 event at Fonner Park to highlight the industry’s commitment to skill and safety in Nebraska. Competitors demonstrated knowledge, talent, and skills, focusing on what it takes to be a safe driver on our roads and highways.

Along with the demanding driving course, the drivers competed in pre-trip inspections, written exams, and oral interviews with the Nebraska State Patrol. The competitors faced six problems on a course designed to challenge the skills they use in the industry that delivers more than 88% of the nation’s goods.

In cooperation with the Nebraska Concrete & Aggregates Association, mixer truck drivers faced two problems unique to their class. Again, this year, fans cheered excitedly as drivers used their chutes to drain putts and make baskets with precision.

Awards were presented based on scores in the four test areas: written examination, personal interview, pre-trip inspection, and driving test. Companies with three or more drivers competed for team awards, given to the company whose drivers scored the highest overall average.

The 2026 grand champion was Paul Badgett of FedEx Freight, Inc., and Logan Booker of Walmart Transportation, LLC. earned the Rookie of the Year Award (first-time participants with the highest overall score in all four parts of the competition). For the second straight year, the Professional Excellence Award, given to the driver with the highest written test, was earned by Todd Gimpel with FedEx Freight.

NTDC is proud of its close relationship with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement troopers. The Bucky Buchholtz Top Driver Award, named in honor of Buchholtz, a former Trooper and long-time championship committee member, goes to the driver with the highest score on the driving course. This year, Garet Poland from Walmart Transportation took home the honor.

Logan Booker of Walmart Transportation continued his winning ways by earning the Kurt Everett Vehicle Condition Award. The award, named in honor of a long-time Championships committee member, goes to the driver with the highest score on the pre-trip inspection.

Drivers who have competed or volunteered at the Championships for at least five years compete for the Jerry Wessel Award. Named after a long-time NTDC leader, this award honors the driver who receives the highest rating for professionalism, industry knowledge, and attitude exhibited during the event. This year’s winner was Joseph Busch, representing ABF Freight Systems, Inc.

The first-place winner in each class advances to a national competition. Nine class winners will attend the American Trucking Association’s National Truck Driving Championships in Pittsburgh, PA, August 11-14, 2026. The mixer truck class first-place winner advances to the National Mixer Driver Championship in Nashville, TN, in October.

The Nebraska State Patrol Inspector Championships are held alongside the NTDC competition each year and include a personal interview, a hazardous materials exercise, and various hands-on inspections. Sergeant Matt Ramsey from Omaha, NE, earned first-place honors, while Investigator Kris Hunzeker from Nebraska City, NE, received runner-up honors. Sergeant Ramsey will now represent Nebraska in the North American Inspector Championships held in conjunction with the ATA’s National Truck Driving Championships.

2026 NTDC class winners:

Straight class:

1. Clinton Rast, Omaha, NE ABF Freight System, Inc.

2. Michael Lemay, Ralston, NE Greater Omaha Express

3. Gary Earl, Versailles, MO Crete Carrier Corporation

Three-axle class:

1. Garet Poland, Kenesaw, NE Walmart Transportation

2. Dustin Daniel, North Platte, NE FedEx Freight, Inc.

3. Nathan Cude, Omaha, NE ABF Freight Systems, Inc.

Four-axle class:

1. Todd Gimpel, Aurora, NE FedEx Freight, Inc.

2. Rob Jensen, Spencer, NE Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc.

3. Kevin Zelasney, Papillion, NE ABF Freight Systems, Inc.

Five-axle class:

1. Tom Canning, Bellevue, NE Old Dominion Freight Line

2. Logan Booker, North Platte, NE Walmart Transportation, LLC

3. Joseph Busch, Neola, IA ABF Freight Systems, Inc.

Five-axle sleeper class:

1. John Putney, Blanchard, OK Greater Omaha Express

2. Anthony Manning, Grand Island, NE America’s Service Line, LLC

3. William Lynds, Kiowa, CO America’s Service Line, LLC

Tank truck class:

1. Tim Dean, Griswold, IA Werner Enterprises

2. Ronnie Davis, Bassett, NE ABF Freight Systems, Inc.

3. Craig Daniels, Hephzibah, GA Crete Carrier Corporation

Flatbed class:

1. George Chaney, Aurora, NE FedEx Freight, Inc.

2. Michael Douthitt, Aurora, NE Chief Carriers, Inc.

3. Tommy Inzauro, Omaha, NE Lyman-Richey Corporation

Twin-trailer class:

1. Paul Badgett, Aurora, NE FedEx Freight, Inc.

2. Dennis McAlevy, Grand Island, NE Old Dominion Freight Line

3. Sam Wilson, Grand Island, NE XPO Logistics

Mixer truck class:

1. Jacob Friederich, Papillion, NE Lyman-Richey Corporation

2. John Brezina, Schuyler, NE Lyman-Richey Corporation

3. Steve Nardi, Rochester, NY Lyman-Richey Corporation

Step van class:

1. Korey Clifton, Plattsmouth, NE FedEx Express

2. Robert Ronshaugen, Grand Island, NE FedEx Express

3. Rick Rueda, Omaha, NE FedEx Express

Team winners:

1. Old Dominion Freight Line

2. FedEx Freight, Inc.

3. ABF Freight Systems, Inc.

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The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) is the statewide trade association for commercial trucks and affiliated businesses. NTA delivers the essential knowledge, contacts, services, political representation, and partnerships that help our members continue to deliver the goods to Nebraska communities and throughout North America.