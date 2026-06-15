NEWS RELEASE

POINT OF FREEDOM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 30, 2026

Contact:

Jesse Rittenhouse

Organization Founder

Point of Freedom

402-237-8337

Jesse@pointoffreedom.health

Point of Freedom Establishes Flexible Direct-Pay Addiction Treatment Pathway in Omaha to Bypass Systemic Delays

New 12-Week Intensive Outpatient Program Offers Flexible Installment Plans and Financing Options for Immediate Placement

OMAHA, Nebraska – Point of Freedom, a specialized provider of behavioral health and addiction recovery services, has officially launched a highly structured, direct-pay intensive outpatient framework designed to eliminate administrative wait times for local families. By introducing a flat-fee, non-residential treatment model, the organization provides immediate clinical access for individuals requiring urgent intervention for substance use disorders, bypassing the fragmented care pipelines and lengthy validation bottlenecks that frequently delay recovery timelines within the traditional commercial market.

In the contemporary behavioral healthcare landscape, operational friction and administrative pre-authorizations can stall client placement for weeks or months. During these prolonged gaps, an individual’s medical and psychiatric acuity frequently intensifies, resulting in critical personal consequences and increased family strain. Point of Freedom’s direct-pay clinical structure addresses this systemic operational gap, ensuring that clinical intake occurs precisely when the motivation for recovery is highest.

“When a family is in crisis, waiting for corporate verification systems to process documentation introduces unacceptable risks,” said Program Director Brent Lambley. “Our objective is to deliver immediate, uncompromised evidence-based care. By establishing a transparent, upfront financial model, we remove external network variables from the clinical decision-making process. This preserves complete clinical sovereignty, allowing our licensed staff to dictate the trajectory, intensity, and duration of therapy purely based on patient milestone tracking and clinical necessity.”

The newly optimized program delivers a rigorous clinical curriculum structured specifically to accommodate working professionals and students while maintaining deep therapeutic accountability. The structural and financial metrics of the specialized framework include:

Total Program Duration: 12 Weeks of continuous, milestone-tracked stabilization and recovery architecture.

Weekly Cadence: 3 scheduled service days per week, maintaining consistent therapeutic contact.

Session Intensity: 3 hours of intensive clinical curriculum per scheduled service date (9 hours weekly).

Total Financial Investment: A definitive flat fee of $8,100 for the complete 12-week clinical continuum.

To maximize accessibility for families seeking immediate placement, several verified payment options are now available, including lender financing, standard installments, and online or in-office payments.

Operating under strict adherence to federal privacy protocols and the clinical guidelines established by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), Point of Freedom’s intensive outpatient program combines small group processing with individual counseling led by licensed professionals. The non-residential format ensures that patients can immediately apply advanced coping mechanisms within their native environments, cultivating resilient, real-world foundations for long-term sobriety.

For families in the Omaha metropolitan area seeking an immediate stabilization strategy while awaiting long-term network clearances, this flat-fee programmatic option provides an immediate, premium safety net. The enrollment process is streamlined to execute clinical assessments and facility placement within minimal operational windows from initial contact.

About Point of Freedom: Point of Freedom is a premier behavioral healthcare provider dedicated to delivering evidence-based addiction treatment and intensive outpatient services. Focused on clinical integrity, patient dignity, and transparent care models, Point of Freedom serves communities with specialized programs structured to foster long-term recovery and sustainable sobriety. For comprehensive evaluations or to request a complimentary consultation, please visit the official inquiry portal at https://pointoffreedom.health/