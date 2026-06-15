For immediate release, June 9, 2026

For more information, contact:

Katherine Byrne

Nebraska Corn Growers Association

kbyrne@necga.org | (402) 438-6459

Nebraska Corn Growers Association Applauds Signing of Nation-Leading Agriculture Data Privacy Law

Gothenburg, Neb. – The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is celebrating the signing of LB 525, landmark legislation granting farmers ownership of their agricultural data. NeCGA played a significant role in advancing the bill during the 2026 Legislative session. The measure, led by Senator Mike Jacobson, was a priority of Governor Jim Pillen.

LB 525 ensures agricultural producers retain ownership of key data generated on their operations, including agronomic, climate, weather, land, livestock, management and sustainability data. The law also prohibits companies from selling that data without the farmer’s written consent. Nebraska is the first state in the nation to enact legislation explicitly recognizing farmer ownership of agricultural data.

NeCGA worked closely with lawmakers and agricultural partners throughout the session to help move the legislation forward and ensure it reflected the needs of Nebraska farmers. NeCGA President Michael Dibbern testified in support of the bill before the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee as part of those efforts.

“This is a meaningful step forward for Nebraska farmers. As agriculture continues to adopt new technologies, data has become an essential part of how we make decisions and keep our operations running efficiently. This legislation provides clarity and puts common-sense protections in place to ensure farmers maintain ownership and control of their data. I appreciate the leadership of Senator Jacobson, Governor Pillen, and everyone who worked to move this forward and make sure it reflects the needs of Nebraska producers,” said NeCGA President Michael Dibbern, a farmer from Cairo, Nebraska.

A bill signing event took place at NeCGA member Scott McPheeters’ operation near Gothenburg. It was attended by Governor Pillen, Senator Jacobson, Nebraska Corn Growers Association members, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, Nebraska Farm Bureau and other agriculture leaders. Dibbern also provided remarks at the event.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is a grassroots commodity organization that works to advance Nebraska corn farmers through leadership, policy, and education. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 36,000 dues-paying members nationwide.

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