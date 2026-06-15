FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 9, 2026

CONTACT:

Jess Kinser, Associate State Director – Communications | AARP Nebraska

Office: 402-323-5434 | Cell: 402-870-7765 | jkinser@aarp.org

New Trustees Report Signals It’s Time for Congress to Strengthen Social Security

LINCOLN, NEB. — The new Social Security and Medicare Trustees Report just released shows Social Security trust funds are expected to be depleted in 2034, the same year as last year’s estimate. The new projection means Congress will still need to close the remaining shortfall of just under 20%, or Americans will face Social Security cuts that they cannot afford.

AARP Nebraska State Director Todd Stubbendieck shared, “Social Security is a cornerstone of financial security for millions of Americans. In our state alone, more than 370,000 Nebraskans rely on these earned benefits, and every month about 95,000 of our neighbors are lifted out of poverty because Social Security is there for them.”

Social Security benefits are not a bonus or a handout, it’s something people have earned through a lifetime of hard work, and it must be protected. Unfortunately, some special interests in Washington will seize on this report to push proposals that would cut Social Security by reducing payments, raising the retirement age or otherwise shifting the burden onto hardworking Americans. These Washington insiders are out of touch with the realities facing people who are already struggling with rising costs.

AARP CEO Myechia Minter Jordan issued the following statement:

“This should be a wake-up call: Congress needs to act. Americans have worked hard and paid into Social Security their entire lives, and they deserve to count on it when they retire. No family should see any cuts to what they’ve earned in Social Security. Today, more than 71 million people rely on Social Security, and as America ages, ensuring it stays strong will become even more critical.

The 125 million Americans age 50 and older have made clear: cutting Social Security or Medicare is not an option. This is money Americans have earned over a lifetime of hard work. They planned for retirement, followed the rules, and now Congress must keep its promise by strengthening, not cutting, Social Security.

At a time when the future of Social Security is being tested by proposals that would weaken the program, the Trustees Report highlights the need for Congress to protect what people have earned. We will not let special interests push proposals to cut Social Security for middle-class families. We urge Congress to act in a bipartisan way to ensure Social Security can continue to be strong for our children and grandchildren.”

A recent AARP Financial Security Trends Survey found that six in ten Americans 50-plus worry about whether they will have enough to stay financially secure in retirement. Nearly seven in ten say prices are rising faster than their income, and almost half report higher health care costs than just a year ago.

At the same time, many are entering retirement without enough savings, as 42% of adults 50-plus who are not yet retired have less than $50,000 set aside. This is why Social Security remains a lifeline. It helps people cover basic needs like housing, groceries, utilities, and healthcare. Yet even with that support, a majority of older Americans say today’s average benefit, around $2,000 a month, is not enough. The good news is Social Security isn’t going broke. This is absolutely something Congress can fix in a way that protects the money Americans have earned, without cuts.

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About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp, www.aarp.org/espanol, or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino, and @AARPadvocates on social media.