It is time to nominate distinguished journalists for our Hall of Fame. This is a most appropriate way to honor those who have honored us by their contributions to our profession and to our state and nation.
Dates to Remember
Nominations close: December 4, 2026
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be on Friday, April 16, 2027 at the NPA Convention, held at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
What is the Hall of Fame?
The Hall of Fame was started in 1973 by Jack Lowe, retired longtime editor and co-publisher of the Sidney Telegraph. The Hall of Fame will honor persons who have distinguished themselves in printed journalism. It was one of the projects of the Jack Lowe Community Journalism Fund at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications. Since the Hall of Fame started, over 100 journalists have been inducted.
Rules
1. Persons living or dead may be nominated.
2. Nominees shall have made a significant contribution to print
journalism, their communities and/or their state and nation.
3. Nominees may come from any facet of the newspaper business, such
as news, business, management, photography or any combinations.
4. Nominees must have spent a significant percentage of their
newspaper careers in Nebraska.
5. Adopted in 2020: Consideration will be given to joint and related
honorees, i.e. spouses, parent/son or daughter, siblings, whose
collective work merits nomination for this honor.
Other considerations of importance
• Winners of the Master Editor-Publisher Award are not automatically nominated.
• Nominees not selected this year will automatically be eligible for consideration the following year, then must be renominated.
• Nominations may come from persons not affiliated with NPA.
• Additions to the Hall of Fame may or may not be an annual event and there is no established maximum or minimum number for honorees/inductees at one time.
What to include in your nomination
• A completed nomination form – download by clicking here: Hall of Fame Nomination Form
• A letter of nomination with detailed biography of the nominee and
supporting documentation of their career with Nebraska newspapers.
• Two additional letters of recommendation from other sources
attesting the to the nominee’s integrity and qualifications to meet
the award criteria.