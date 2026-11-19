1. Persons living or dead may be nominated.

2. Nominees shall have made a significant contribution to print

journalism, their communities and/or their state and nation.

3. Nominees may come from any facet of the newspaper business, such

as news, business, management, photography or any combinations.

4. Nominees must have spent a significant percentage of their

newspaper careers in Nebraska.

5. Adopted in 2020: Consideration will be given to joint and related

honorees, i.e. spouses, parent/son or daughter, siblings, whose

collective work merits nomination for this honor.