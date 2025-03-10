NPA News

Convention Registration

Posted on by Violet
10
Mar

READY TO REFRAME, REBRAND AND REBUILD?

Please join Nebraska newspaper professionals for the 152nd NPA convention.

Convention registration deadline is April 11.

Convention Registration

NPA Foundation Fundraiser

Do you love trivia AND supporting future journalists? Plan to attend the NPA Foundation Trivia Night fundraiser on Thursday, April 24!

Hotel reservations

Crowne Plaza, 707 West Talmadge Street, Kearney, Nebraska

NPA room rate: $150 + taxes, per night, per person

Main Desk: 308-238-7002

Hotel Reservations
Violet