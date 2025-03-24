Two to be inducted into Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame
KEARNEY, Neb. — Mark Rhoades of Blair and Victoria Ayotte Brown of Grand Island will be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday, April 25, at the Crowne Plaza, Younes Conference Center North, 707 Talmadge St., Kearney.Inductee Bios
Nebraska journalism hall of fame
The Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame was implemented in 1973, and honors distinguished journalists who have made significant contributions to print, their communities, the state or the nation.
A selection committee of NPA and the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications representatives select the inductees.